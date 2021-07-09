South Lafourche picks its girls' basketball coach

Danzuka also on first team, and coach Jerin Say is Coach of the Year as White Buffalos finished 12-3 The accolades keep coming in for the Madras White Buffalos. After winning the Tri-Valley Conference girls basketball title with a 9-1 league record and a 12-3 overall mark, the White Buffalos have placed six girls onto the all-league team. Leading the way for the White Buffalos was Jayden Davis, who was named league Player of the Year. She was joined on the first team by Kathryce Danzuka, while DaRia White was a second team selection and Sasha Esquiro, Jaihline Ramirez and Taya Holliday all received honorable mention recognition. Madras head coach Jerin Say was also named league Coach of the Year. "We had a lot of accomplishments and were recognized well for it," Say said. "These girls worked and trained for almost a year through covid and they earned everything they were recognized for. Their hard work made our season fun and memorable."