South Lafourche picks its girls' basketball coach

By CASEY GISCLAIR Online Editor
lafourchegazette.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Lafourche has hired its new girls' basketball coach. LCO Middle School girls' basketball coach Darian LeBlanc Jenkins accepted the position this afternoon, ending a short search to find the replacement for outgoing coach Rainie Terrebonne who resigned earlier this summer. LeBlanc Jenkins is a former Lady Tarpons' player and...

