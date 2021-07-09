Severe Storms Friday into Saturday

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines forecasts showers and thunderstorms to linger across the state this morning, and strengthen this afternoon and evening with tornadoes, hail, and wind threats. These storms will transition to a heavy rain event with the potential of flooding to the south. The strength and location of the afternoon storms will depend on how the morning storms play out.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harrison County at around 1:15 a.m. this morning.