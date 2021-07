NORTH BERWICK, Scotland—He’s a man with a mission. Two actually. Joint-leader with Thomas Detry after three rounds of the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club, the next 24 hours are going to be more than a little hectic for Matt Fitzpatrick. But win, lose or draw, the former U.S. Amateur champion won’t be hanging around in Scotland. As soon as he is able to escape (worst case scenario being involved in a lengthy playoff following the expected 5.15 p.m. finish to the final round) he’ll be off to London, nearly 400 miles away, in an attempt to catch at least the second half of the England versus Italy final of soccer’s European Championship (kickoff 8 p.m.)