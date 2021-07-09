Cancel
Technology

Google Home will soon bring Quiet Time, Quick Responses for Nest Hello

By Ida Torres
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s taking Google a while to migrate all of the features from the Nest app to Google Home, the latter of which is trying to become your one-stop-shop for all your smart home and Google Assistant-enabled devices. It’s understandable given all the complexities that go into that and they’re slowly getting there. In the latest version of the Home app, we’re seeing some Nest Hello doorbell controls that may be coming soon. In particular, we can expect Quiet Time and Quick Responses to soon be added on the Google Home app.

androidcommunity.com

#Google Home#Google Nest#Quiet Time#Xda Developers#Nest Hello
