Google Pay balance can now be used for NFC in-store payments

By Ida Torres
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, we got a revamp of the Google Pay app which saw it become more about personal finance and keeping track of how you spend your money. In terms of usability, the app is getting a bit of an upgrade for Android users as you will now be able to use your balance for in-store payments. You will of course need to have a virtual card for your account balance and said store needs to support NFC payments.

