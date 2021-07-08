Google Pay balance can now be used for NFC in-store payments

Google Maps is one of the must-have apps you should consider installing on your phone, regardless of the operating system. That’s especially true if you drive and travel a lot. Maps can significantly improve your commute and your holiday. It can reduce the time you spend trying to figure out where you are. And it can reduce the time you spend in traffic, offering alternate ways to get to your destination. Power users can now take advantage of another excellent feature that’s rolling out more widely, Google Maps Insights. Used correctly, the feature can help you further streamline your navigation...