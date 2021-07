Illinois Democratic Rep Marie Newman has said that Georgia Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene is “deeply broken. I hope she gets help”.Speaking to the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday, Ms Newman recounted what has led to well-documented animosity between the two representatives, whose Capitol Hill offices are across the hall from each other.The two freshmen lawmakers clashed in February as the House was debating the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation and gender identity.Ms Newman has a transgender child who transitioned around five years ago.Ms Greene tried and failed to block a vote on...