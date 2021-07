In a rare show of international outrage at Uncle Sam's criminally-unjust blockade of Cuba--now in its 6th decade!--the global community(including some of its most repressive rightwing regimes) had a near-unanimous message to the world's #1 bullying hegemon: end the illegal(even third countries that independently trade with Cuba were illegally punished!) economic & financial blockade. Such a near-consensus, on condemning the murderous sanctions imposed by a UN member state, is practically unprecedented. Only the fanatically-racist regime of Israel voted with the U.S.(together, these 2 pariah states "represent" less than 5% of the total number of our Planetary citizens!) on this measure.