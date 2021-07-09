Wimbledon 2021 order of play: What time does Berrettini vs Hurkacz and Djokovic vs Shapovalov start?

The men’s semi-finals get underway on day eleven at Wimbledon .

In the opening match on Centre Court, Hubert Hurkacz, who thrashed Roger Federer in stunning fashion in the quarter-finals, faces Queen’s Club champion Matteo Berrettini. Hurkacz, the world No 18, is competing in a grand slam semi-final for the first time but showed no nerves against Federer and insists he is ready for another tough test. “Matteo’s had a lot of success recently, he’s a very dangerous player,” he said. “I think I just need to stay with my game, play aggressive, and do my best to compete as good as I can.”

Berrettini produced yet another serving masterclass in a tense quarter-final victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime and has now already hit 79 aces in the tournament, but he is wary of the threat Hurkacz will bring, too. “Playing Hubert is going to be really tough,” he said. “He beat Daniil [Medvedev], beat Roger in a row, and he’s feeling good. He’s having a great season so far, so it’s going to be tough one.”

Then, defending champion Novak Djokovic will take on Denis Shapovalov. Djokovic is now within touching distance of Federer and Rafael Nadal’s men’s grand slam record and has only dropped one set throughout the tournament, against Britain’s Jack Draper in the opening round.

Shapovalov will provide the Serbian’s toughest test yet, though, and proved his talent to the British public with an emphatic victory over Andy Murray in the third round. “I definitely do believe I can beat him, I believe I can beat anyone in the draw,” Shapovalov said. “When it comes down to the match, you walk out on the court at 0-0, it’s a tennis match and anything can happen. I’m ready for battle and for a chance to win. [Djokovic] was telling me that the two wolves are coming at each other. He’s definitely a super solid player. He’s got every shot in the book.” Here is everything you need to know about today’s order of play:

When is it?

Wimbledon started on Monday 28 June and concludes with the men’s final on Sunday 11 July.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Championships will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Two with access to all 18 courts available via the red button. Online viewers can watch the action on the BBC iPlayer.

BBC Two will also broadcast Today at Wimbledon at 8pm every evening to recap the day’s play.

Coverage of day 10 will start on BBC Two at 12:30 BST, while BBC One’s coverage will start at 1:45pm BST.

Order of play for day 11

Centre Court