Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Wimbledon 2021 order of play: What time does Berrettini vs Hurkacz and Djokovic vs Shapovalov start?

By Tom Kershaw
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhlVk_0arltJRR00

The men’s semi-finals get underway on day eleven at Wimbledon .

In the opening match on Centre Court, Hubert Hurkacz, who thrashed Roger Federer in stunning fashion in the quarter-finals, faces Queen’s Club champion Matteo Berrettini. Hurkacz, the world No 18, is competing in a grand slam semi-final for the first time but showed no nerves against Federer and insists he is ready for another tough test. “Matteo’s had a lot of success recently, he’s a very dangerous player,” he said. “I think I just need to stay with my game, play aggressive, and do my best to compete as good as I can.”

Berrettini produced yet another serving masterclass in a tense quarter-final victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime and has now already hit 79 aces in the tournament, but he is wary of the threat Hurkacz will bring, too. “Playing Hubert is going to be really tough,” he said. “He beat Daniil [Medvedev], beat Roger in a row, and he’s feeling good. He’s having a great season so far, so it’s going to be tough one.”

FOLLOW LIVE: MEN’S SEMI-FINALS AT WIMBLEDON

Then, defending champion Novak Djokovic will take on Denis Shapovalov. Djokovic is now within touching distance of Federer and Rafael Nadal’s men’s grand slam record and has only dropped one set throughout the tournament, against Britain’s Jack Draper in the opening round.

Shapovalov will provide the Serbian’s toughest test yet, though, and proved his talent to the British public with an emphatic victory over Andy Murray in the third round. “I definitely do believe I can beat him, I believe I can beat anyone in the draw,” Shapovalov said. “When it comes down to the match, you walk out on the court at 0-0, it’s a tennis match and anything can happen. I’m ready for battle and for a chance to win. [Djokovic] was telling me that the two wolves are coming at each other. He’s definitely a super solid player. He’s got every shot in the book.” Here is everything you need to know about today’s order of play:

When is it?

Wimbledon started on Monday 28 June and concludes with the men’s final on Sunday 11 July.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Championships will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Two with access to all 18 courts available via the red button. Online viewers can watch the action on the BBC iPlayer.

BBC Two will also broadcast Today at Wimbledon at 8pm every evening to recap the day’s play.

Coverage of day 10 will start on BBC Two at 12:30 BST, while BBC One’s coverage will start at 1:45pm BST.

Order of play for day 11

Centre Court

  • 13:30: Matteo Berrettini vs Hubert Hurkacz
  • 16:00: Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Jack Draper
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Tv#Centre Court#Queen S Club#Matteo#Serbian#British#Bbc One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
BBC
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisnickiswift.com

The Truth About Roger Federer's Wife

Roger Federer is one of the biggest names in professional tennis. According to Britannica, "His total of 20 career men's singles Grand Slam championships" was the most in tennis history up until it was recently matched by the Spanish pro tennis player Rafael Nadal. And even at the age of 39 with new blood taking on the courts year after year, the Swiss native hasn't thrown in his racket yet. Fans are already looking forward to watching him play in Wimbledon's 2021 tournament and are hoping he can take home his ninth title from the event.
TennisSporting News

Novak Djokovic vs. Denis Shapovalov live score, updates, highlights from 2021 Wimbledon semifinals

Novak Djokovic has progressed to his 30th grand slam final with a hard-fought 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 7-5 victory over Canada's Denis Shapovalov. Speaking post-match, the 34-year-old admitted the final scoreline did not tell the true story of the two-hour-and-44-minute tussle against the 10th seed on Centre Court, conceding the Candian should have won the first set and was the better player in the second.
TennisCBS Sports

2021 Wimbledon odds, men's semifinal predictions, props: Tennis expert reveals Berrettini vs. Hurkacz picks

One man will reach a grand slam final for the first time in his career when Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz square off on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET in a 2021 Wimbledon semifinal at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. A 25-year-old Italian, Berrettini has reached a grand slam semifinal only one other time, losing in the semifinals of the 2019 U.S. Open. Meanwhile Hurkacz is playing in his first grand slam semifinal.
TennisBleacher Report

Djokovic vs. Berrettini Career Stats and Prediction for 2021 Men's Final

Novak Djokovic's quest to win his 20th-career major title and the season-long Grand Slam runs through Matteo Berrettini on Sunday. The 2021 Australian Open and French Open champion is one win away from tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on top of the all-time major championship table. Djokovic should be...
TennisTom's Guide

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live stream — how to watch Wimbledon Final online

The Djokovic vs Berrettini live stream is set for 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST today (Sunday, July 11). In the U.S., Wimbledon is split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel, and you can get both via Sling TV Orange with Sports Extra. Sling starts as low as $10 for the first month thanks to a current sale. Both networks are included with Fubo (7-day free trial).
Tennischatsports.com

[Wimbledon Men’s final] Djokovic vs Berrettini Preview, live stream, head-to-head, picks and mores

Novak Djokovic can move one step closer to completing a rare tennis feat the calendar grand slam when he squares off against Italian Matteo Berrettini in the 2021 Wimbledon men’s singles final on Sunday at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. Everything about Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live stream, take a look at their road to the final and head-to-head battle preview and more.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer on Serena's retirement: 'I can't believe it'

The 23-time Major champion Serena Williams will not remember her 20th Wimbledon campaign for too long. The seven-time All England Club champion had to retire in the seventh game of her first-round clash with Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to an injury, leaving the court in tears after an emotional retirement, her first at Wimbledon since 1998!

Comments / 0

Community Policy