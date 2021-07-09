Second man arrested in 2018 kidnapping, shooting
Goldsboro police arrested a second man Wednesday on an attempted murder charge and other alleged offenses dating from September 2018. Geno Tyrone Pridgen Jr., 21, of East New Hope Road, LaGrange, was served with warrants for attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.www.newsargus.com
