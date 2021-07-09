Tropical Storm Elsa soaks Wayne County

Tropical Storm Elsa saved most of its intensity for other parts of the state Thursday, leaving Wayne County unscathed by a rainy day with some stronger-than-normal winds. Wayne County government posted a tornado warning on Facebook that said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over LaGrange at 11:17 a.m. and moving northwest at 40 mph. The storm was anticipated to be near Walnut Creek at around 11:20 a.m. and Goldsboro around 11:30 a.m. The warning expired at 11:45 a.m. with no reports of damage.