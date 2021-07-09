Cancel
Obituaries

Charity C. Powell

 10 days ago

Charity Consuelo Powell, 47, Shelby, died Wednesday. Funeral will be noon today at Keep It Real Christian Center, Clinton. Visitation will be an hour prior to the funeral. To plant a tree in memory of Charity Powell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

