Charity C. Powell

Wilson — Mr. Joe Louis Powell, 85 of Wilson, NC, died on June 30, 2021 at Wilson Medical Center in Wilson. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Brown's Chapel FWB Church, 1507 Hadley Street SE, Wilson, NC with Bishop W.T. Thomas officiating. Public viewing will be on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, 1717 Bishop LN Forbes Lane, Wilson, NC. The family will assemble on Friday, July 9, 2021 at his residence, for the procession to the church. Direct condolences to edwardscares.com. Professional and personal services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. 805 Nash Street East in Wilson, NC.