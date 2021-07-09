Chautauqua Lake Pops Saturday show to be cancel without permit

MAYVILLE — Organizers for Chautauqua Lake Pops are waiting until today to see if the state issues a permit to allow their first show to take place on Saturday. Mike Ferguson, the co-producer of Chautauqua Lake Pops attended the Mayville Planning Board Thursday night and made the announcement. “We are told that we have up until tomorrow at noon for the show that we are getting ready to produce, to give them enough time to cancel, and do what they have to do. There’s still time to receive this permit in time for Saturday’s show. If we don’t receive it we will go by the letter of the law and will not perform on Saturday,” he said.