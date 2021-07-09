Cancel
Dunkirk, NY

June car show drives complaints in city

Observer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leader of a car club that put on a noisy show at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds June 26 has had his permit revoked for a Point Gratiot event in August. Dunkirk Councilman-at-Large Paul VanDenVouver said at this week’s Common Council meeting that he and Police Chief David Ortolano fielded calls all day from people upset by loud music and car sounds at the June event. They said they went there several times to try and work with event organizer Juan Rivera, but he proved to be of little help.

www.observertoday.com

