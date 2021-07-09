Bud ‘n Bloom meets, offers helpful hints

Members of the Bud ‘n Bloom Garden Club met in June for a much-anticipated reunion of its members at the Russell Joy Park in Fredonia. In spite of the very warm temperature, members enjoyed a slight breeze and the shade of the pavilion, as they gathered for an installation of officers picnic. A two-gallon fountain of ice-cold lemonade refreshed the members as they happily greeted each other after a year-long absence, induced by COVID restrictions.