FOSSTON SCORES NINE RUNS IN FINAL TWO INNINGS TO BEAT CROOKSTON LEGION

The Crookston American Legion Nels T. Wold Post 20 baseball team committed eight errors in a 14-10 loss to Fosston in a game played at Jim Karn Field in Crookston. Fosston got things going right away in the top of the first inning. Norland singled and stole second base. After a fly-out, Trey Boushee reached on an error and stole second base. Noah Mahlen walked and after one run scored, two runs scored on a two-out single to give Fosston a 3-0 lead.