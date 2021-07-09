Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, TX

Officers wrangle with 7-foot gator on Willis roadway

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA seven-foot alligator was removed from a north Montgomery County road on Wednesday evening after a motorcyclist had a close call with the beast, according to media reports. The biker phoned the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office after nearly striking the 300-pound gator on Cude Cemetary Road and FM 1097 in Willis. Officers had responded to an earlier sighting, but the large reptile returned to the woods, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, TX
Pets & Animals
County
Montgomery County, TX
City
Willis, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gator#County Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pets
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Canada to start letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country on August 9

Canada announced Monday that it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on August 9, and those from the rest of the world on September 7. Officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of August 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the U.S. and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Comments / 1

Community Policy