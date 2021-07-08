GRAND FORKS MAN ARRESTED AFTER ABDUCTING A GIRL

On Thursday, July 8 at approximately 4:27 pm officers of the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Belmont Road for a reported child abduction. Through preliminary investigation, it was determined an unknown male suspect had forced a juvenile female into his vehicle and driven off. The juvenile victim was located unharmed a short distance from the original location of the abduction. The victim, and some friends who witnessed the incident, were able to provide a suspect description and a description of his vehicle.