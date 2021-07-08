Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks, ND

GRAND FORKS MAN ARRESTED AFTER ABDUCTING A GIRL

kroxam.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, July 8 at approximately 4:27 pm officers of the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Belmont Road for a reported child abduction. Through preliminary investigation, it was determined an unknown male suspect had forced a juvenile female into his vehicle and driven off. The juvenile victim was located unharmed a short distance from the original location of the abduction. The victim, and some friends who witnessed the incident, were able to provide a suspect description and a description of his vehicle.

www.kroxam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Forks County, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Crime & Safety
Grand Forks County, ND
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Gfpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy