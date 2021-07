There are three important words in the tile industry right now: We have stock. Nearly every industry is facing supply shortages, increased freight expenses and long lead times, including the home improvement business. Design Works went to work over the past few weeks to secure all-important in-stock items that are either in our warehouses or stored locally by manufacturers and can be accessed near-immediately. And while some might think that in-stock can also mean boring, with over 40,000 product varieties in our showrooms, we can help accent an in-stock, tried-and-true flooring choice, with a backsplash, inset or flooring accent.