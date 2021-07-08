Cancel
NervGen Pharma: A“Blockbuster Drug” in the Making?

homenewshere.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NAPSI)—More than 6 million people in the U.S. live with Alzheimer’s, and that number continues to increase each year. In 2021, Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the nation $355 billion. The Alzheimer’s Association predicts those costs will rise to $1.1 trillion by 2050. A Canadian-headquartered biotech startup, NervGen Pharma...

Medical & Biotechpharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Alrizomadlin for Stage IIB-IV Melanoma

The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to alrizomadlin (APG-115, Ascentage Pharma) for the treatment of stage IIB-IV melanoma. The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to alrizomadlin (APG-115, Ascentage Pharma) for the treatment of stage IIB-IV melanoma. This marks the fifth ODD granted to the drug, in addition to designations for the treatment of gastric cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, soft tissue sarcoma, and retinoblastoma, according to a press release.
Healthbiospace.com

FDA Greenlights AbbVie’s Antibiotic Dalvance for Acute Skin Infections in Children

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved AbbVie’s Dalvance (dalbavancin) for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) in pediatric patients as young as newborns. The drug is given in a single-dose as a 30-mintue intravenous infusion. This approval is specifically for the treatment of ABSSSI caused by certain susceptible Gram-positive bacteria in children, including infections caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).
Medical & Biotechdelawarebusinessnow.com

AstraZeneca completes purchase of rare disease specialist Alexion Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca completed the $39 billion acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The closing of the acquisition marks the company’s entry into medicines for rare diseases. Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca CEO, said: “Today, we welcome our new colleagues from Alexion to AstraZeneca and begin a new chapter that will augment our growth for years to come. Our sustained R&D investment in oncology, cardiovascular and renal, as well as respiratory and immunology, has powered AstraZeneca’s transformation, and now we add rare diseases, where fewer approved treatment options exist.”
Riverside County, CAidyllwildtowncrier.com

J&J FDA warning and clinical trials on pregnant women

The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 shot has an additional warning on its label as of July 12: Guillain-Barré syndrome. The Mayo Clinic defines the syndrome as “a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms. “These...
Riverview, MItribuneledgernews.com

Drug maker Piramal Pharma Solutions to expand, invest $35M in Riverview

Jul. 21—Pharmaceutical manufacturer Piramal Pharma Solutions plans to expand its operations in Riverview — a $35 million investment that will create 31 high-wage jobs, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Tuesday. The company will build a new facility on a property adjacent to its site at 18655 Krause St. The...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Magenta Down After FDA Places Clinical Hold on IND for AML/MDS Drug

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics are down nearly 7% since the opening bell this morning after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on its clinical program for acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. This morning, Cambridge, Mass.-based Magenta said the hold is related to...
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

FSD Pharma Directors Accused of Sabotaging Its Covid Drug Trial

A FSD Pharma Inc. investor sued its controlling stockholders in Delaware, claiming they sabotaged a clinical trial of an anti-inflammatory compound showing promise in Covid-19 patients after its board declined to buy another company focused on marketing psychedelic drugs for psychiatric use. Those “actions have needlessly, recklessly, and prematurely terminated”...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Immune Globulin Intravenous Treatment for Adult Dermatomyositis

The FDA has approved the first and only intravenous immunoglobulin indicated for use in adults with dermatomyositis. The FDA has approved the first and only intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) (Octagam, Octapharma USA) indicated for use in adults with dermatomyositis. A rare immune-mediated inflammatory disease, dermatomyositis is an idiopathic autoimmune disorder of unknown cause that affects the lives of approximately 10 out of every 1 million US residents.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Lantern Pharma Announces Significant Positive Preclinical Data In Pancreatic Cancer With Drug Candidate LP-184

DALLAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Pharma (LTRN) , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR ® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") platform to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development, announced today positive new data from its ongoing pancreatic cancer collaboration with the Pancreatic Cancer Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center. Preclinical data demonstrated that the drug candidate, LP-184, demonstrated significant and rapid pancreatic tumor shrinkage, by over 90%, in in-vivo mouse models in 8 weeks. In comparison, the tumors in the untreated mice grew by over eleven-fold in volume during the same 8 week period.
Medical & BiotechInvestorPlace

NRXP Stock: The ‘Cykotine Storm’ Drug News Sending NRx Pharma Shares Soaring

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock are skyrocketing on Monday following positive news regarding its novel coronavirus treatment. The pharma firm presented evidence that its drug Zyesami (aviptadil) helps in “preventing the sharp rise in cytokines, commonly associated with mortality in patients with Covid-19.” This comes after the companies’ most recent trial in which those who received the placebo saw their interleukin 6 (IL-6) cytokine levels rise. Meanwhile, the patients treated with Zyesami saw a minimal increase in IL-6.
AnimalsPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA Grants First Full Approval for Treatment of Lymphoma in Dogs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved Tanovea (rabacfosadine injection) to treat lymphoma in dogs. Lymphoma, also called lymphosarcoma, is a type of cancer that can affect many species, including dogs. Tanovea is the first conditionally approved new animal drug for dogs to achieve the FDA’s full approval.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

COVID-19 in Pharma

The COVID-19 outbreak has now spread around the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The pandemic has already changed how we work and how live our lives, many of these changes will be have long-term implications. Companies in every sector, including Pharma, will need to adopt new technologies and new ways of work as they adapt to these new realities.
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Bayer’s Kerendia Receives U.S. FDA Approval

KERENDIA is indicated to slow chronic kidney disease progression, reduce the risk of kidney failure, heart attack, heart failure hospitalization and cardiovascular death in adult patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes1. First and only nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA) approved for adults with chronic kidney disease...
Massachusetts StateWWLP 22News

MA to use $90M from Purdue Pharma lawsuit for drug prevention, treatment centers

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts will receive $90 million from the Sackler Family, the owners of Purdue Pharma, following a lawsuit by the State Attorney General’s Office. This is funding that’s long overdue, according to many on Beacon Hill, and now that Massachusetts has its hands-on part of the settlement money, it will go towards drug prevention and treatment centers. On Thursday, Attorney General Maura Healey announced the resolution of a multi-year lawsuit against the manufacturers of the drug Oxycontin.
HealthMedscape News

After Metformin, Which Drug Makes the GRADE?

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hi. I'm delighted to be here today to tell you about the results of the GRADE diabetes study. Back in [2013], when GRADE launched, it was very clear that the first glucose-lowering medication to use in people with type 2 diabetes was metformin, but it really wasn't clear which medication to add to metformin. GRADE aimed to fill this evidence gap.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
CancerStreetInsider.com

FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndromes

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Every year in the US, approximately 10,000 people are diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and there remains a high unmet need for new treatment options1. The designation is based on interim results from the phase Ib M15-531...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Combination antibody therapies retain potency against SARS-CoV-2 variants, FDA / HHS research

Researchers in the United States have conducted a study showing that while variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can compromise the effectiveness of single therapeutic antibodies at preventing severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), many combination antibody products remain potent against the variants. Most clinical-stage therapeutic antibodies target...

