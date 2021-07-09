Cancel
Letters to the Editor - COVID-19, ‘Forget the Alamo,’ Climate Solutions Act, Dallas trash pickup

By Letters to the Editor
Dallas News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRe: “955 fully vaccinated people get COVID-19 — But vast majority of cases in Dallas County in those who haven’t gotten the shots,” Wednesday Metro & Business story. The headline at the top of this story reads as if 955 people have recently had breakthrough cases. I know people will see that headline at a barbershop, checkout line, restaurant, etc., and never read the story — so they’ll spread exactly the wrong message. How about this as a headline: “0.31% of all Dallas County COVID cases are ‘breakthroughs’ in vaccinated people.” Or: “99.69% of All Dallas County COVID cases are unvaccinated people.”

