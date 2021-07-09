Philanthropic Phriday
I used to like running. When I lived in Clinton I joined a small local running group and ran 5-6 mornings a week. Usually 3-5 miles on weekdays, then a long one on the Trace on Sunday. They were all marathon runners. I just did it as a hobby. Then moves, kids and life happened. I’ve tried getting back into it off and on (even ran two half marathons but as fun) but not consistently. That changes now. I’ve signed up for the St. Jude Half in December. And there’s a kicker. I’m raising money through the Heroes program too. All in honor of my mom, who we lost last year. She survived cancer at age 4. Without St. Jude I wouldn’t be here. So I’m giving back. Those that know who I am, if you feel inclined, I’ll gladly send you the info. No pressure. I’m doing it for her. If I raise $1,000 or $10,000 I will be taking the chance to learn more about her time there (keep in mind St. Jude opened in 62 and she was there in 69/70 so it was still very new).www.redcuprebellion.com
Comments / 0