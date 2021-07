Follow all the latest team news and latest updates from Euro 2020 ahead of the Wembley semi-finals, as Italy meet Spain on Tuesday night before England face Denmark. Bukayo Saka will be fit for England’s showdown with Denmark after missing out on the 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarter-finals with a minor knock. The 19-year-old started in England’s 2-0 win over Germany in the last-16 and the 1-0 win against the Czech Republic in their final Group D game. “He should be fine,” Southgate said. “He did declare himself available for the (Ukraine) game but we had not...