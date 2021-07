Mother Mary Beth Kennedy wanted to raise money to help missions around the world. Six months after Kennedy died in January 2020, her granddaughter opened a thrift store in the midst of a pandemic to help people. A year later, Thrifter Heaven has raised money for a school in the Dominican Republic, an orphanage in the Democratic Republic of Congo and a senior citizen facility in Cuba while also trying to offer low-price items for shoppers in the Erie area. And the store has just moved to a bigger location, at 4455 West Ridge Road.