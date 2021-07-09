Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Beth Riesgraf, Christian Kane And Aleyse Shannon Discuss Leverage: Redemption [Exclusive Interview]

By Nancy Tapia
lrmonline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe full cast of Leverage: Redemption | Courtesy of IMDb TV. Beth Riesgraf, Christian Kane And Aleyse Shannon star in IMDb TV Leverage: Redemption. While Riesgraf and Kane make their return from the original Leverage, Shannon joins as the newbie. The Synopsis. In this new iteration, and new world, the...

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Christian Kane
Person
Gina Bellman
Person
Beth Riesgraf
Person
Noah Wyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imdb Tv#Radio#Leverage#Tnt#Caper Complications#Cbs#Criminal Minds#Mgm#Fame L A#Wb#Close To Home#Inez Doug Kira#Lrmonline#Lrm Online#Geekscholars Movie News#Apple Podcasts#Latino Review Media#Ucla Bruin#Operations Management#Hike Challenge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Leverage: Redemption

Performers include: Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon. This is a revival of the Leverage TV show, an action series which ran for five seasons on TNT, from 2008 until 2012. Since we last saw them, the Leverage crew has watched as the...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Leverage: Redemption Stars Preview IMDb TV Reboot

Leverage may not look the same, but the team is most definitely back!. IMDb TV picked up a reboot of the show, and the first eight episodes premiere Friday, July 9th!. WIth some old faces returning (notably, some not), we have the scoop on everything you need to know before the premiere!
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Leverage: Redemption: Season One Viewer Votes

Can the first season of the Leverage: Redemption TV show on IMDb TV recapture the magic of the original series? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Leverage: Redemption is cancelled or renewed for season two. IMDb TV and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Leverage: Redemption here.
TV SeriesKHQ Right Now

Review: ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Is a Criminally Good Time

Let’s steal a revival! Nine years after the original 2008-12 TNT series ended, the Leverage team is back with a new season. The first eight of sixteen episodes drop on Friday, July 9 on IMDb TV (pssst… you can watch for free by downloading the IMDb TV app or watching on your Prime Video account). The criminally good series follows a group of Robin Hood-type thieves who use their special skills to even the scales of justice for people getting steamrolled by the rich and powerful. While revivals of long-gone shows often fall flat, failing to recapture the magic that made them great (Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Veronica Mars season 4), Leverage: Redemption slips easily back into its skin and is a total blast.
TV & Videoslrmonline.com

Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid Talk Fun and Camaraderie in Starz’s Run the World [Exclusive Interview]

Run the World – Andrea Bordeaux, Corbin Reid and Bresha Webb. The future is female and their future is bright. In one of the surprise hits for Starz, Run the World is one of the few series that feature black female voices on screen. The series revolve around the friendship and personal issues of four working women starring Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, and Andrea Bordeaux.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Leverage: Redemption looks even better than the original Leverage

Leverage: Redemption is a clunky shell of its former self: "For one thing, the production values are extremely low," says Amy Amatangelo. "Many backgrounds are so obviously fake. Then there’s the dialogue, which feels the need to keep reminding viewers about the overall premise of the show...And, unfortunately, the acting is subpar. We are just coming out of a pandemic so I’m not in the mood to be mean, but suffice to say the performances are not great even from those who you would expect to be on point. The charm of the original was the easy rapport among the leads; that’s missing in this go round. (It doesn’t help that Aldis Hodge, the strongest of the ensemble, is listed as a 'special guest star and departs the series after the second episode. He’s replaced by Aleyse Shannon, who joins the series as Alec’s foster sister Breanna, who—wouldn’t you know it—is also very good at technology.) Thankfully the series does improve with each passing episode. The pilot is the most awkward. You can almost feel the nervous energy. Maybe everyone was just adjusting to being back together."
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

The ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Cast on the Crew’s Dynamics & More From the Revival

If you were a fan of the original Leverage, chances are you enjoyed the first eight episodes of the revival, Redemption, on IMDb TV. Most of the original crew is back, with one notable exception (Timothy Hutton’s Mastermind, Nate Ford, died a year prior) and two fantastic additions. Joining grifter Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), and hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge) are corporate-lawyer-turned-fixer Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle) and maker Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon) to take down some more bad guys. And after eight episodes (the second half drops in the fall), the new crew has shown that they’re just as successful as the original was in the 2008-2012 TNT drama.
TV Serieslrmonline.com

Ted Lasso Season Two Red Carpet Interviews [Exclusive]

Ted Lasso with Jason Sudeikis, Cristo Fernandez, and Brandon Hunt. Ted Lasso is one of the most feel-good streaming series that premiered in the middle of the pandemic on Apple TV+. The series came in a moment of time that audiences needed something uplifting, funny, and puts a smile on their faces episode after episode.
TV & VideosComicBook

Ray Donovan Movie Casts Netflix Star as Young Ray

Earlier this year came the news that after a surprise series cancellation, Showtime was moving forward with a feature-length Ray Donovan movie to wrap up the TV show. Now we know a little more about what to expect from the show which will include some flashback elements as a young version of Liev Schreiber's character will appear. According to a report from Deadline, Chris Gray (of Netflix's cancelled series The Society) has been tapped to play the part of young Ray in the upcoming movie. A description from the trade reads: "Like his older self, he is a physically imposing young man who can convey much with only a few words and is decisive and calm in times of crisis."

Comments / 0

Community Policy