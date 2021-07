HUTCHINSON — New Ulm VFW Silver swept Hutchinson in a VFW baseball doubleheader on Wednesday, winning 19-3 and 13-1, both in five innings. In Game 1, Kaden Larson picked up the win in five innings, allowing no earned runs. Larson also led Silver at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two Doubles and three RBIs. Zack Riederer also had three hits and three RBIs.