Chocolate Orange Popcorn. Vietnamese Coconut Caramel Chicken. Tools Utilized To Make This Baked Caramel Snacks. Throughout this initial few mins obtain a glass and also fill it with 1/2 cup of cool water. I will certainly describe in a second what this is for. Just seeing that frying pan advises me of my childhood years. My mama still uses it,, regularly. With the years that frying pan has actually been utilized for a wide range of things. A hot air popcorn popperactually works the very best if you have access to one but you can make use of any kind of snacks you such as.