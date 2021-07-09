UNSUNG ATHLETES: Miller brought team-first mentality to Fairfield career

GOSHEN — Dedicated, hard working, competitive, confident and a great teammate.

Those are the words Fairfield softball coach John Skibbe used to describe Kayla Miller. As a three-sport athlete, Miller has always been a team-first type of player. Leading both vocally and by example, she’s been a key reason behind the success of each program she’s been a part of during her time as a Falcon. That’s why retiring Fairfield athletic director Mark Hofer nominated Miller as the school’s selection for The Goshen News’ 2021 “Unsung Athletes” series.

“After all the experience I’ve had in sports, I just know that the better chemistry your team has, the more success you’ll have,” Miller said. “They’ll buy into the program. (Your teammates) will respect you more as a person when you encourage them and treat them well. … Once I hit high school, I started to realize more that it’s not necessarily about your own success. It’s about the team.”

This past year, Miller — along with many of her other teammates — used that team-first mentality to advance deep into the postseason in volleyball, basketball and softball.

As a key member of the volleyball team, Miller helped lead coach Brittany Herschberger’s group to a semistate appearance. Off the bench for the girls basketball program, Miller contributed valuable minutes and was a part of a sectional-winning group under Brodie Garber. And in the spring, she broke out for Skibbe and the Falcons softball team.

The primary pitcher for the majority of the season, Miller went 17-3 with a 1.75 ERA and had a special postseason in the circle that helped catapult Fairfield to within a game of the Class 2A state finals.

“I just feel like it was a really good note to end on,” said Miller of her senior year. “It shows just how much I’ve grown with all of these people and how hard we’ve worked to get to this point.”

FAMILY INFLUENCE

Like many others who get started athletically, Miller became very involved in sports at a young age in large part due to the influence of both of her parents.

Kayla’s mom, Amy, grew up in the area and starred at Concord High School in volleyball and softball. She was also a coach for both sports at Wawasee High School for a period of time. That influence is a big reason why both softball and volleyball stand out to Kayla as her favorites out of the three.

“My mom actually got some of the same awards that I did from volleyball and softball, which I just found out recently,” Miller said. “That was really cool. We both got MVP awards in both volleyball and softball during our senior years. And in softball, we both received a golden glove award. … Both my parents were really athletic growing up, and they were both coaches. So I’ve just always been around both sports. And basketball is something I’ve always played since kindergarten.”

LIFE AFTER GRADUATION

Miller graduated last month with a 3.8 GPA and will be attending Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis in the fall. She has a love for both mathematics and physical fitness, so she’ll be majoring in either business finance, personal training or even a combination of both.

“I’m really into math,” she said. “It’s always been my strongest subject in school. I really love numbers, so I just feel like that’d be the best route to go with in school. … And for personal training, I’ve just been so involved in that area (with sports).”

Making the decision to go down to Indy also means that her career in athletics is now in the rear view mirror. But, according to Miller, that’s alright with her.

“I’ve always had my mind set on IUPUI,” she said. “The location is nice and my sister goes there as well. It’s just really convenient, and I know that the heartbreak now of leaving sports will be just as bad as it would be in four more years. I wouldn’t want to really play sports at IUPUI anyway, so I’ll just put my focus on working out and growing in that area.”

Athletics and high school may be coming to a close for Miller, but using what she’s learned through sports to continue growing as a person, she has a bright future ahead in college and beyond.

“I’d like to thank my mom for showing me that anything’s possible, and that I can overcome anything,” Miller said. “I also want to thank my dad for always being my biggest supporter. And lastly, my sister for showing me how to really empower and express myself in a way that’s me and not others.”