Candidate accuses Lower Towamensing Township of payroll fraud
A Lower Towamensing Board of Supervisors meeting turned explosive Tuesday evening when a candidate made accusations of fraud in regard to township employee payroll. Terry Kuehner, who won the Republican ticket for a six-year term on the board of supervisors over Vice Chairman Jay Mullikin, said township employees are showing up late during their 40-hour workweek and they have not been receiving any penalties.www.tnonline.com
