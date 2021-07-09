Cancel
What the papers say – July 9

 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3IBS_0arlkw2700
What the papers say - July 9 (PA Archive)

The nation’s papers lead with imminent changes to England’s travel quarantine rules.

The Guardian and i report on plans to ease quarantine requirements for travellers returning from amber list countries from July 19, with fully-vaccinated passengers no longer required to self-isolate on their return to England.

The Daily Mail says ministers have ordered a review of the NHS app after concerns were raised that it is ordering too many people to self-isolate.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s call for workers to return to their offices as soon as the Government’s work from home guidance lifts.

According to The Independent, hospitals across the country are already struggling ahead of the expected easing of remaining coronavirus restrictions on July 19.

The Times says plans being considered by Whitehall could see families sent annual payments to offset rising gas prices and help encourage a switch to green energy.

The Daily Express reports on reaction to Mr Sunak signalling that the triple lock on pensions could be broken amid concerns that state pensions may rise by 8% because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, The Sun leads with a petition for the Monday after Sunday’s Euro 2020 final to be made a bank holiday.

Anticipation over England’s forthcoming clash with Italy features on the front pages of the Daily Mirror, Metro and Daily Star.

And the Financial Times leads with the European Central Bank setting a new inflation target of 2%.

CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Jada Pinkett Smith comes clean about her shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith has shown off her new look - a shaved head inspired by her daughter. On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow, her daughter with husband Will Smith, saying: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️”
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Fifth teenager charged over murder of 15-year-old

A fifth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in south-east London. Daryl Bethel, 19, from Gravesend, Kent, was charged with the murder of Tamim Ian Habimana on Tuesday and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He...
Public HealthNME

Boris Johnson says life will “pretty much” return to normal after July 19

Boris Johnson has confirmed that life in England will “pretty much” return to normal from July 19, after the country’s so-called freedom day was delayed. Coronavirus restrictions were set to be lifted across the country on June 21, but rising cases due to the Delta variant meant that date was postponed by a month to allow for a higher percentage of the population to be vaccinated.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Covid cases could surge to 100,000 a day after 19 July, Sajid Javid warns

The number of Covid-19 cases could climb as high as 100,000 every day in the summer as restrictions are eased, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said. Speaking after Boris Johnson announced all rules would be scraped during stage four of the lockdown roadmap – currently scheduled for 19 July – the new Health Secretary said he would expect cases to have doubled within the next two weeks.
Public Healthktwb.com

UK PM, finance minister exposed to COVID, confined to office work

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak will be limited to working from their offices and subject to daily COVID-19 testing after being identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for the virus. Health minister Sajid Javid on Saturday said he had...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Just when you thought this government couldn’t go any lower, along comes the Nationality and Borders Bill

It was in the aftermath of the Second World War, as the full horrors of the bloodshed emerged, that countries came together to ensure that there would be international protection for those who suffered persecution.This led to the creation of the Refugee Convention in 1951. While it was signed under the postwar Labour government, led Clement Attlee, the document became one of the foundation stones upon which all postwar British governments have stood.When I wrote a biography of Attlee, I never thought any government would stand outside that fine British tradition. It is to the Conservatives’ shame that the United...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Slowly does it… bronze tortoises stolen 30 years ago return home

Nearly 30 years after they were stolen from a country mansion, four historic bronze tortoises have returned home – after being spotted in an auction catalogue. They were commissioned by 19th century collector and Egyptologist William John Bankes for his home at Kingston Lacy in Dorset. Bankes had a fondness...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force forced to shell out thousands to remain in UK

A Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force (RAF) for years has been forced to shell out thousands of pounds to remain in the UK due to what lawyers term “discriminatory” British nationality laws.Sharon Vitalis, 48, who worked for the NHS for more than 15 years, has been refused status under the Windrush Scheme on the basis that she was born in Germany while her father was deployed in the country.Her five siblings, all of whom were born in the UK, were British by birth.Ms Vitalis, whose family moved back to the UK months after she was...
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
GolfPosted by
newschain

Brooks Koepka spills the beans on origin of feud with Bryson DeChambeau ahead of Open

Covid-19 protocols may mean Open press conferences are limited to 15 minutes, but no one could complain of feeling short changed by Brooks Koepka. Koepka held court at Royal St George’s on Tuesday and revealed more on the origin of his feud with Bryson DeChambeau, how he celebrated his previous major wins “a little too much” and how mistakes in this year’s “drive me nuts”.
Florida StatePosted by
newschain

Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 95

The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble. Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remained unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.

