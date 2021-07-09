Cancel
Mahamat-Saleh Haroun Calls Cannes Competition Title ‘Lingui’ a ‘Tribute’ to Women of Chad

By Christopher Vourlias
Chadian director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun returns to the sun-scrubbed Sahel region of West Africa for his latest feature, “Lingui, the Sacred Bonds,” which competes for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Set on the outskirts of the capital city of N’Djamena, “Lingui” is the story of a single mother,...

