‘My Unorthodox Life’ is a Netflix original series following the personal and professional experiences of Julia Haart, a fashion mogul and former ultra-Orthodox Jew, as she and her family find the balance between their past, present, and hopes for the future. This nine-part show gives us an insight into why Julia left the insular society, its impact on her familial bonds, and how she transformed her life into a feminist fairytale. Her four children, of course, played a crucial role in every phase, so let’s find out all that there is to know about them, shall we?