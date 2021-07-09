Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

GBP/USD stays below 1.3800 after UK GDP misses estimates with 0.8% in May

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK GDP arrived at 0.8% MoM in May vs. 1.7% expected. GBP/USD remains little changed on the downbeat UK GDP. The UK GDP monthly release showed that the economy expanded less-than-expected in May, arriving at 0.8% vs. 1.7% expectations and 2.3% previous. Meanwhile, the Index of Services (May) came in...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Gdp#Investment Decisions#Usd#Gbp#Gbp Usd#The Index Of Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
U.K.
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Fears of Delta-related slowdown and US inflation to push sterling lower

GBP/USD has tumbled to a three-month low amid growing covid concerns. According to FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam, cable seems vulnerable to further falls. “Almost all covid-related regulations have expired at midnight, opening the door to a return to normal. However, isolations, high cases – and the risk of an explosion of infections, hospitalizations and deaths are weighing heavily on sterling.”
Public HealthFXStreet.com

'Freedom day’ does little to lift GBP and FTSE 100

UK reopening efforts have failed to raise sentiment in financial markets, with the FTSE 250 losses particularly highlighting fears around domestic Covid cases. Meanwhile, a weekend OPEC agreement has sent crude prices sharply lower. UK stocks weaken despite so-called ‘Freedom Day.’. Covid cases are likely to hit record highs before...
Businessdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Anticipating Freedom Day

The gains last week did not exceed the resistance level of 1.3910. Pressure returned to the sterling despite the date of Freedom Day today, July 19, in which the British government resolved to completely abandon all pandemic restrictions. Overall, the British Pound failed to record gains against the other major currencies despite signs of a possible turn in direction in the Bank of England in response to rising inflation and building political opposition to QE, although there is ample room to reverse this weak performance.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY weekly fundamental and technical outlook

As investors and traders await the “Freedom Day” of the UK on July 19, 2021, the consumers are starting to show signs of uncertainty and fear due to the increased cases of the new variant. On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Sunak tested positive for COVID-19 and faced backlash from the Britons for attempting to avoid the isolation rules, causing them to reverse their decision within a few hours. The 10-day isolation rule and nervosity surrounding the lifting of restrictions on Monday are causing disruption across the British economy. Much of the economy, especially in industries such as public transportation, is encountering staff shortages due to the market fear of the new variant. As cases increase to record highs and hospitalization continue to increase, the question to ask is if the UK will experience another overwhelmed healthcare system as the restrictions are lifted?
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3661, five-month low

Commodities and global markets decline sharply on fears over delta. Pound falls versus USD, JPY, EUR and CHF amid risk aversion. GBP/USD heads for the lowest close since March. The GBP/USD dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 1.3661, reaching the lowest intraday level since February. It then...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/IDR: BI to hold to avoid rupiah weakness amid growth risks – TDS

The Bank of Indonesia (BI) is likely to hold on Thursday, July 22 amid rupiah pressures despite growth risks. According to economists at TD Securities, downside risks to IDR are set to remain in short-term. “We expect BI to keep its 7-day reverse repo rate unchanged in line with consensus....
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to extend its downward correction towards $1,800

Last week, gold settled above $1,810 and registered small weekly gains. However, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer sees a possible correction to $1,800 as key resistance at $1,825 holds. XAU/USD to stage a technical correction in the near-term. “On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its Interest Rate Decision and...
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD sellers attack 0.7000 amid sour sentiment

NZD/USD begins trading week near Friday’s closing after a volatile week. RBNZ, NZ inflation defended bulls despite risk-off mood. Light calendar keeps risk catalysts on the driver’s seat, covid updates are the key. NZD/USD seesaws around 0.7000 amid a subdued start to the week’s trading on Monday. The kiwi pair...
BusinessFXStreet.com

FX Weekly Outlook

India's Consumer Price Index continues to stay above RBI's target band, inflation at 6.26% in June 2021. Prices paid by U.S. consumers surged in June, topping all forecasts and testing the Federal Reserve’s commitment to sticking with ultra-easy monetary support for the economy. The CPI jumped by 0.9% in June and 5.4% from the same month last year.
RetailFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats above $1,800 on greenback strength

Gold is sitting at a critical area of support in the open. Bears need a break of $1,800 for supply to kick in. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) holds lower ground near $1,812 ahead of Monday’s European session. The yellow metal’s latest pullback could be traced to the market’s rush to risk-safety amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in Asia-Pacific nations. Also weighing on the market sentiment, putting a safe-haven bid under the US dollar and dragging gold, could be the indecision over the Fed’s next moves. This could well back the Financial Times (FT) piece suggesting that the bullish bets on the US Dollar Index (DXY) jump to the highest in over a year.
MarketsDailyFx

UK Morning Rundown: GBP/USD Struggles to Find Support, FTSE 100 Bouncing Off 7,000

GBP/USD is attempting to hold its ground against a rising US Dollar. FTSE 100 bounces off 7,000 after its recent pullback. GBP/USD is attempting to hold its ground above 1.3802. This area has been significant for the last 4 months, having stopped a bearish reversal on at least three prior occasions, but the pair is facing increased selling pressure amid a rising Dollar, which could see price action break below this level of support.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD holding below minor resistance at 1.3835/55

GBPUSD erratic & random, up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend through July so far. Same levels apply for today. EURGBP shorts at first resistance at 8555/75 worked perfectly. We topped exactly here for a 50 pip profit. GBPNZD no pattern or trend to judge direction...
EconomyFXStreet.com

US: NY Fed's GDP Nowcast stays unchanged at 3.2% for Q2 after this week's data

"News from this week’s data releases left the nowcast for 2021:Q2 largely unchanged, and increased the nowcast for 2021:Q3 by 0.4 percentage point," the NY Fed explained in its publication. "A positive surprise from Empire State Manufacturing survey data accounted for most of the increase in 2021:Q3." This report doesn't...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD falls under 1.3800 to one-week lows

Pound weakens near the end of the week amid risk aversion. GBP/USD could post the lowest weekly close since April. The recovery of GBP/USD was short-lived and after reaching 1.3865, it turned to the downside. Recently broke under European session lows and fell to 1.3771, hitting the lowest level since July 9. It remains under 1.3800, on its way toward the lowest weekly close since April.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Delta set to dominate after Powell pummels dollar

GBP/USD rocked on rolled in response to high inflation and dismissive responses from central banks. Covid headlines, the UK reopening and US infrastructure talks stand out. Mid-July's daily chart is painting a mixed picture. The FX Poll is pointing to short-term falls before a recovery afterward. Is inflation transitory or...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Mildly bid above 1.3800 amid covid, Brexit woes, focus on US data

GBP/USD defends 1.3800 threshold, mildly bid of late. UK PM Johnson supports fresh tax plan to favor social care, holds onto July 19 unlock despite covid cases jump. EU-UK jostles over Brexit bill, BOE urged to tame inflation. Comments from EU’s von der Leyen’s NI visit, US consumer-centric data will...
EconomyFXStreet.com

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3850 after UK jobless rate disappoints with 4.8% in May

UK claimant count change arrived at -114.8K in June. The unemployment rate in the UK rose to 4.8% in May. The UK wages excluding bonuses rose by 6.6% YoY vs. 6.6% expected. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Thursday, the UK’s official jobless rate rose to 4.8% in May vs. the previous 4.7% and 4.7% expected while the claimant count change showed a massive drop last month.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD pares weekly losses above 1.3800, UK employment data, PM Johnson eyed

GBP/USD bounces off intraday low amid third downbeat day of the week. Brexit woes remain on the table, UK registers highest covid infections since January. DXY consolidates Powell-led losses amid virus woes, reflation fears. Powell testimony 2.0, US second-tier data and UK PM Johnson’s speech join the watcher’s list. GBP/USD...

Comments / 0

Community Policy