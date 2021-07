The EURUSD pair rose slightly ahead of the latest European Central Bank (ECB) decision. The bank, which will conclude its meeting today, is expected to leave its deposit facility rate at -0.50%. For now, it is also expected to continue with its asset purchases. Analysts will be waiting for more information on the future pace of purchases and hints about when the bank will start tapering. Most importantly, Christine Lagarde will likely be asked about the recent policy change by the bank. The policy updated its inflation target to 2% from the previous “below or close to 2%.