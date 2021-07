Click to learn more about author Asha Saxena. The coronavirus pandemic has changed consumer behaviors, business models, and how people collaborate and work together. It has also accelerated the adoption of the digital economy to a level that is creating winners and losers in many industries. There are some macro trends that are emerging from the post-COVID-19 recovery that may have lasting impacts on the death of malls, retail, and mom-and-pop stores and the increased adoption of online shopping and digital experiences. As this Think With Google article points out, “The increasing use of technology to work, play, and stay connected have shaped new digital habits.” We can’t underestimate the power of habits. Once formed, they are difficult to reverse, especially when they make life easier.