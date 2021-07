Whether we’re hardcore competitive gamers or just an average user, peripherals and input devices have a significant impact on comfort and the overall experience we have with technology. After all, most of us spent hours a day gaming, working, or using our devices as creative tools. In the best-case scenario, our keyboards and mice become ergonomic extensions of our hands (and brains) and we never notice them. Worst case, they become objects of frustration and actively impede our work or gaming. I had the chance to test drive the Cooler Master SK622 Bluetooth keyboard and the MM720 gaming mouse (Sold separately). Did they fit like a glove or chafe at my tender tech gear sensibilities?