Politics

Fireworks scofflaws disturb communities

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 10 days ago

I appreciate fireworks on the 4th of July as a wonderful way to celebrate our country's independence. Together with some patriotic music, it is even better. But these celebrations belong in a controlled environment. In recent years, this celebration has been violated by people who decide to set off fireworks of their own -- and well after the event.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
#Buffalo Grove
Daily Herald

Arlington Heights holding discussion on future of senior center

Arlington Heights will host a community conversation on the future of the Arlington Heights Senior Center at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, Program Room 1 of the center, 1801 W. Central Road. The event will feature a presentation and discussion on new models of senior centers, as well as national...
Mercury News

Concord: Police recover over 100 fireworks using community reporting app

CONCORD — A mobile reporting app used for the first time last week helped Concord police confiscate more than 100 illegal fireworks, city officials said Sunday. As Concord got ready to celebrate the Foursth of July, police set up a fireworks reporting app through Concord Connect that garnered 458 reports, far more than the 320 fireworks calls made to the city’s 911 or general police line.
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Fireworks violations can overwhelm a community's ability to respond

On Tuesday morning, Midlander Glenda Southerland called the Reporter-Telegram asking why there isn’t more done to stop the firing of fireworks inside the city. It’s a legitimate question, but not necessarily an easy one to answer. Southerland told the Reporter-Telegram the fireworks barrage sounded more intense this year. She said...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Letter: Scofflaws came out on Fourth

My husband and I have lived in Clark County for over thirty years, and have enjoyed many Fourth of July events here. We have celebrated at the Fort, we have celebrated with friends and neighbors, and we have spent some holidays with just a small family barbecue. This year, we were both so happy that Clark County commissioners had made the decision to cancel the Fourth of July sale and setting off of fireworks because of the horrendous heat. Our trees have already been baked by the sun, so the fireworks danger was very real.
NBCMontana

Lolo community members clean up fireworks mess left in parking lot

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo community is still cleaning up after 4th of July celebration that left a big mess in the Harvest Foods parking lot. Locals woke up to fireworks debris scattered across the lot off of Highway 93. A few people worked through the day to sweep and bag the mess and hosted a big clean up Monday night.
FestivalStar-Herald

WATCH NOW: Hour-plus-long Allred Fireworks Show captivates community

Thunderous applause followed bursts of light in the night sky above Five Rocks Amphitheater on Saturday night. The 25th annual Allred Brothers Fireworks Show did not disappoint. Over 24,000 breaks (every time a firework bursts in the sky) were fired into the air on Independence Day eve, Justin Allred, one...
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Letter: Scofflaws assault disabled vet

“Officials: County fireworks ban effective,” shows how detached the fire marshal and the county are with reality (The Columbian, July 7). I called 311 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The lady who answered seemed confused about what information she needed. I tried to call 311 for 10 minutes around 9:30 p.m. and could not get them to answer. My dog was completely freaking out at this point and so was I. I am considered 100 percent disabled by the Department of Veterans Affairs for PTSD, and fireworks are a trigger. I called 911 and after five minutes they answered and told me I needed to call 311. I informed them I had and then was told they were extremely busy and that this wasn’t an emergency. They did finally take my information and hung up on me. I ended up confronting one of the 15 groups with fireworks in the neighborhood. Several gentlemen disagreed with me and the resulting injuries put me in the ER. So I and many others were hurt because the city of Vancouver, Clark County and the fire marshal didn’t adequately prepare for the ongoing failure of people to follow the law before, on and after the Fourth of July. Thank you for showing veterans how much you really value our service.

