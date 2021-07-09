Fireworks scofflaws disturb communities

“Officials: County fireworks ban effective,” shows how detached the fire marshal and the county are with reality (The Columbian, July 7). I called 311 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The lady who answered seemed confused about what information she needed. I tried to call 311 for 10 minutes around 9:30 p.m. and could not get them to answer. My dog was completely freaking out at this point and so was I. I am considered 100 percent disabled by the Department of Veterans Affairs for PTSD, and fireworks are a trigger. I called 911 and after five minutes they answered and told me I needed to call 311. I informed them I had and then was told they were extremely busy and that this wasn’t an emergency. They did finally take my information and hung up on me. I ended up confronting one of the 15 groups with fireworks in the neighborhood. Several gentlemen disagreed with me and the resulting injuries put me in the ER. So I and many others were hurt because the city of Vancouver, Clark County and the fire marshal didn’t adequately prepare for the ongoing failure of people to follow the law before, on and after the Fourth of July. Thank you for showing veterans how much you really value our service.