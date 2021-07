Naperville fire crews rescued the driver of a car submerged in a pond Monday morning on the north side of the city, officials said. Firefighters responded about 6:45 a.m. to the report of a vehicle in a body at water at Brookdale Road and Bond Street, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department. They immediately put on personal protective equipment, entered the water and found the driver, who was removed from the vehicle and treated by the on-scene medic unit.