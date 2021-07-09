Cancel
Illinois State

Fatal crash under investigation by ISP

By HOLLY KEE hkee@localsouthernnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSON COUNTY -- A two-vehicle crash in rural Williamson County Wednesday night left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital via ambulance. According to the preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police, the crash took place on Illinois Route 148 just north of Flatts School Road on July 7 at 10:58 p.m. when a 2004 blue Nissan Sentra traveling northbound drifted across the centerline striking a 2021 Toyota Sienna.

