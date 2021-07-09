George West, Three Rivers schools increase salaries

George West and Three Rivers school districts have set new teacher salary schedules for the 2021-22 school year, with increases for both districts. The annual salary for a new teacher with no experience is now $45,000 for George West or $45,250 for teachers with one year of experience. Meanwhile, the starting salary for a new teacher is $46,000 for Three Rivers and $46,780 for a teacher with one year experience. Salaries for GW increase in $250 increments per each year taught through five years, at which point the amount begins to vary more for each year of experience. For TR, the salary rate increases $780 for each additional year of teaching experience.