“We All Want To See That Sun-Kissed, Freckled Girl”: Clare Richardson On Styling Margot Robbie In A Cover Shoot That Feels So Right For Now

By Clare Richardso n
Vogue
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlying to Los Angeles to style Margot Robbie for British Vogue’s August 2021 cover shoot was super exciting, because we’re all travelling a lot less now and there was so much anticipation around the trip. The photographer Lachlan Bailey and I had been talking about the direction of the shoot with Edward [Enninful, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief] for such a long time; we are all so inspired by Margot’s acting and interested in her work, which always makes the experience joyous. Margot also had a new haircut – a French-girl fringe and golden highlights – so we had a lot of conversations about finding the right character to complement it. Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface was a key reference and, of course, Jane Birkin appeared on the moodboard.

