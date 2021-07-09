Notice from Gary Metzger, Conservation Chair, Lycoming Audubon Society

Songbirds in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and upper Midwest regions of the country, including PA, have been dying at a significant rate from a cause or causes unknown. Nestling and fledgling birds and perhaps adult birds as well have been presenting symptoms similar to the previously known conjunctivitis of the eyes in finches and/or neurological symptoms with the birds appearing dizzy, unbalanced, etc. In the current instance these symptoms appear to be leading to the birds’ deaths. There is sufficient concern among wildlife rehabilitators, academic/veterinary institutions, state wildlife agencies, etc. that recommendations have been made that we stop feeding birds and that we take down our bird baths and similar water features. The thinking is that if this is some sort of communicable disease, then attracting birds to a given location increases the chances of spreading the infection. The one exception to this recommendation is for hummingbird feeders. Apparently no similar mortality has been documented thus far for hummingbirds, but it is advised that the feeders be kept exceptionally clean with fresh sugar water, perhaps changed out daily.