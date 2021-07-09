Geisinger names Dr. Christa Lese Martin chief scientific officer
DANVILLE — Geisinger has named Christa Lese Martin, Ph.D., its chief scientific officer. Dr. Martin, the founding director of Geisinger’s Autism & Developmental Medicine Institute (ADMI), will lead Geisinger’s systemwide clinical research initiatives, including more than 500 research faculty and staff members specializing in precision health, genomics, data science, population health, implementation science, health services, bioethics, and clinical trials.www.lockhaven.com
