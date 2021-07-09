Cancel
Clinton County, PA

City crews work to fix water main break along Church Street Thursday

Lockhaven Express
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Church Street could have been nicknamed “Water Street” on Thursday morning when a geyser of water shot up high into the sky from a main break near its intersection with Grove Street. Water from the break rushed down the street into the nearest storm drains. Motorists slowed their vehicles as they traveled by a section of the street where four city public works employees were searching for the proper shut off valve. Crews said they were fixing a water leak when the line burst.

