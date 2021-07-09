City crews work to fix water main break along Church Street Thursday
East Church Street could have been nicknamed “Water Street” on Thursday morning when a geyser of water shot up high into the sky from a main break near its intersection with Grove Street. Water from the break rushed down the street into the nearest storm drains. Motorists slowed their vehicles as they traveled by a section of the street where four city public works employees were searching for the proper shut off valve. Crews said they were fixing a water leak when the line burst.www.lockhaven.com
Comments / 0