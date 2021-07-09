Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls, ID

Fire Crews Respond to Fire Under Perrine Bridge Late Thursday

By Benito Baeza
Posted by 
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire broke out under the south side of the Perrine Bridge late Thursday evening. According to the Twin Falls Police Department, the fire burned along the canyon wall. Fire crews could be seen on the bridge blocking part of the northbound lanes. The fire department asked motorist to avoid the area. The cause is under investigation. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's office, marine deputies were called out as well to help assist firefighters. Deputies were able to light the canyon wall while firefighters put out the fire. They then pickup the fire crew and took them to Centennial Park so they didn't have to hike up the canyon wall with all their gear. The fire department did not say what started the fire, however the sheriff's office mentioned in their post on social media that the current dry conditions and fireworks don't mix. More information to come.

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Accidents
Twin Falls County, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Twin Falls County, ID
Twin Falls County, ID
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perrine Bridge#Police#Accident#Klix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Woman Rescued from Desert Near Rogerson

ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-Search and rescue crews located an injured woman in the desert early Saturday morning near Rogerson after being missing since Friday evening. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, deputies and volunteers with the Twin Falls County Search and Rescue team responded to just northwest of Rogerson were the woman went missing on Friday. She was found injured laying in the sagebrush.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Man Involved in Friday Head-on Crash Has Died

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities said one of the drivers involved in a two-vehicle head-on crash just west of Twin Falls died at the hospital. According to Idaho State Police announced Saturday afternoon that 24-year-old Trevor Amerson passed away at the hospital. ISP said in an earlier statement Chase Miller, 25, of Filer, had been headed west in a Honda Accord when he crossed the centerline and struck a Ford Fiesta, driven by Amerson, head-on. Amerson of Twin Falls was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. A child passenger in his Ford was taken to St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls.
Almo, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Quick Action Stops Fire Near Almo

ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews were able to make sure a fire near Almo didn't spread Thursday morning. The City of Rock National Reserve posted photos of the fire that broke out at around 11:30 a.m. at the junction of the City of Rocks Road and Almo-Lynn Road. The burned fast towards the east before crews with the ACE Fire Protection Unit could begin working on it. According to the City of Rocks, the fire burned an estimated eight acres of private lands. The fire was contained by 1 p.m. and crews departed about an hour later. A roadside mower may have struck a rock that created a spark causing the blaze to start.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Crash at U.S. 93 and Idaho 25 Junction in Jerome County

There are multiple reports of a serious crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Idaho Highway 25, the blinking light east of Jerome. Images shared with News Radio 1310 show multiple emergency vehicles in the northbound lanes of U.S. 93, which appears to be partially blocked. More information...
Albion, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

UPDATE: Howell Fire Near Albion

UPDATE, 7/16: Forest officials say hard work has resulted in a 60 percent containment of the Howell Fire, burning near Albion. A new containment time is now expected this evening, Friday, 7/16. High winds Thursday night forced fire crews out of the trees and watch for spotting. The road to Howell Canyon has now reopened to the public, but people are asked to be careful and watch for firefighters and equipment in the area.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

One Flown to Hospital after Rollover Near Declo

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Washington woman was flown to an eastern Idaho hospital after her pickup rolled near Declo Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, Hannah Ames, of Wenatchee was flown by air ambulance to Portnuef Medical Center at around 10:29 a.m. Ames had been headed eastbound on Interstate 84 in a Ford F-250 when she went off the shoulder into the median, rolled, and ended up in the westbound lanes.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

MOST WANTED: Idaho Falls Inmate Escaped May 17; Still At Large

An inmate who escaped from a work facility in southeastern Idaho still hasn't been located after nearly eight weeks at large. Have you seen this man?. Do you know the whereabouts of Zachary Dell Heward? He walked away from work detail in Idaho Falls on May 17, 2021. Heyward was serving time for grand theft and possession of a controlled substance. He has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

2021 Twin Falls ID National Night Out Is August 3

The annual Magic Valley event to bring local law enforcement and the community together for a few hours is scheduled for August 3, 2021. The Twin Falls City Park will be the event location. This year's Twin Falls' National Night Out is planned for August 3. This event encourages community...
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Fire Crews Cut Open SUV Involved in Crash, Two Sent to Hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews had to cut the roof off an SUV involved in a two-vehicle crash to extricate people inside Saturday afternoon. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews responded to the intersection of 4000 N and 3300 E (the turn to Shoshone Falls) where two vehicles collided. Two people had to be extricated from one of the vehicles. Images shared on the fire department's social media page show a large SUV, appears to be a Jeep Commander, on its side, leaning up against a power pole. The roof of the vehicle had to chopped off. The Magic Valley Paramedics, Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, and Kimberly-Hansen Police Department assisted with the crash. This is the second crash at the same intersection in several weeks. In late June a young driver failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by another car sending both into the nearby irrigation pond. Two people in that crash had to be taken to the hospital.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

One Arrested After Stabbing in Downtown Twin Falls, Victim Flown to Hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 49-year-old man had to flown to a hospital after being stabbed early Monday morning in Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls Police, Jesus Cristo Gonzales, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery; he could be facing even more charges. Police say they responded to 402 Main Avenue North on a report of a person that was stabbed. When officers arrived they found the victim on the ground with a large stab wound to the chest and one of his arm. Officers placed a tourniquet on his arm and a patch on his chest wound before he was flown to a hospital. Officers were able to find the suspect a short time later not far from the alleged stabbing.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Alcohol Possible Factor in Crash on I-86 that Sent Jerome Man to Hospital

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Jerome man was flown to a Pocatello hospital Saturday afternoon after his vehicle sideswiped another on Interstate 86 in what authorities believe was an alcohol involved wreck. According to Idaho State Police, at around 4:38 p.m. Sergio Colchado, 39, was headed west in a 2003 Dodge pickup when he sideswiped a Ford F-150 east of American Falls. Colchado lost control of the pickup rolled off the shoulder. He was flown to Portneuf Medical Center with serious injuries, according to ISP. Everyone had been wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Ford did not need to be taken to the hospital. The crash is still under investigation.
Hailey, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Fire Burning North East of Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A wildfire is burning in the Sawtooth National Forest several miles northeast of Hailey. According to the U.S. Forest service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Aspen Gulch Fire was first reported Thursday morning near Mormon Hill by a crew on an airplane working another fire. The fire Friday was estimated to be about 64 acres, burning through broken timber and sage brush. Crews are on the scene working with air craft while a Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered. The area, about 17 miles northeast of Hailey, is remote and has heavy down timber and snags; standing, dead or dying trees.
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Be on the Lookout for a Pair of Stolen Guns Near Twin Falls

Break-ins aren’t unusual in Twin Falls County. This one sounds like an inside job. A local man who lives south of Twin Falls came home from work yesterday to find his apartment door open. The air conditioning was running, which he doesn’t use on his own. The apartment is attached to a shop where there are millions of dollars of tools. The tools were untouched. His game system attached to the television was untouched.
Montana StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Montana Grizzly That Killed California Camper Shot By Officials

The Grizzly bear that pulled a California nurse from her tent and mauled her to death Tuesday morning has been located and shot to death by Montana wildlife officials. The Grizzly bear that killed 65-year-old Leah Lokan, a nurse from Northern California, while camping in the Montana town of Ovanda has been shot by state wildlife authorities, according to details shared by KTVB.com. The hunt lasted nearly three days, before the bear was spotted by officials in an area they had under surveillance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy