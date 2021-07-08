Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

In The Loop: Lightning Postgame Stanley Cup Celly, Beal in Team USA Threads

By Jordan Giorgio
NBC Washington
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn The Loop: Lightning postgame celly, Beal in Team USA threads originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. ​First up in our look around the sports world, cue the champagne showers because the Tampa Bay Lightning are back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions. Tampa beat the Montreal Canadiens in five games and becomes the first team to go back-to-back since the Penguins did it in 2016 and 2017.

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Stanley Cup#Usa Basketball#Washington Wizards#Team Usa#Nbc Sports#The Montreal Canadiens#Select Teamers#Usa Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
UEFA
Country
Denmark
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
Tennistownandcountrymag.com

Four-Time Medalist Serena Williams Confirms She Won't Participate in the Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams confirmed that she won't be participating in the 2020 Summer Olympics, which will kick off in Tokyo on July 23, 2021 following a year's delay. The four-time Olympic gold medalist announced the news during a pre-Wimbledon press conference. "I'm actually not on the Olympic list—not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," Williams told reporters.
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.
NBANBC Washington

Bradley Beal Says Zach LaVine's Huge Dunk Gave Team USA a ‘Boost'

Beal says LaVine's huge dunk gave Team USA a 'boost' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Team USA's first win of their Olympic exhibition schedule also featured their best highlight so far, a thunderous, and-one poster dunk by Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine. LaVine caught a pass at the 3-point line...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the “Batman” for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team’s “Robin.”
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Wild, Rangers, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to make some big changes and there are questions about whether or not a Steven Stamkos departure could be among them. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for the NHL Expansion Draft and have 24 hours to ask a couple of key players to waive their no-move clauses. What are the most likely landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko and when might the New York Rangers choose to buy out defenseman Tony DeAngelo?
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

7' 5" Chinese 14-Year-Old Zhang Ziyu Is Unstoppable on the Basketball Court

If you thought Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force on the basketball court, wait until you see Zhang Ziyu. Zhang is a 14-year-old girl from China who went viral on the Chinese social media site Weibo on Thursday, thanks to footage of her towering over her opponents while leading her team to a championship in the U15 National Basketball League. Just how tall is she? According to China’s Global Times, she measures 2.26 meters, or 7 feet, 4.9 inches.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBACBS Sports

NBA Finals: Bucks to pay luxury tax after Jrue Holiday's championship bonus pushes team past threshold

NBA owners frequently say that they are willing to pay the luxury tax for a team capable of contending for a championship, but never has that qualifier applied as directly as it does to the Milwaukee Bucks. By virtue of defeating the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and clinching the franchise's first title since 1971, the newly crowned NBA champions now have to pay the luxury tax for the 2020-21 season. Why? Because, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Jrue Holiday has a $1 million championship incentive in his contract that triggered when the Bucks won it all.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Chris Paul Sends Clear Message About His Basketball Future

Chris Paul came so close to capturing his first NBA title. Unfortunately for the veteran point guard, the Phoenix Suns were unable to take care of business after claiming an early 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks. Following the heartbreaking loss on Tuesday night, Paul spoke to reporters about this...
Tennessee Staterockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Legend Set to Lead USA at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday

Former Tennessee softball player Monica Abbott and the Team USA softball team will begin their quest for gold on Tuesday as they begin their run in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This will be Abbott’s second Olympic Games. Abbott, along with Team USA, last competed in the Olympics in 2008. In fact, that was the last time the event has seen any softball.
NBAthespun.com

Breaking: Team USA Announces Decision On Bradley Beal

Just as Team USA seemed to find its footing in its exhibition win against Argentina, it suffered a pretty major loss. Bradley Beal, one of the NBA’s best scorers, is out of the Tokyo Olympics after entering COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Beal is coming off of an incredible individual...

Comments / 0

Community Policy