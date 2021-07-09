Cancel
South Sudan independence anniversary: Five things to know

BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s 10 years since South Sudan became the world’s youngest country, having voted to break away from Sudan following two decades of civil war, which ended in 2005. Two years after independence, a new civil war broke out in 2013, before both sides signed a peace agreement in 2018. The...

www.bbc.com

Peace vow as South Sudan marks independence with little to celebrate

President Salva Kiir on Friday pledged not to return South Sudan to war as the country marked 10 years of troubled independence with little to rejoice. At midnight on 9 July, 2011, raucous celebrations erupted as the world's newest nation was born and the people of South Sudan cheered the end of a decades-long struggle for statehood from Sudan.
Charitiesunicefusa.org

10 Years After South Sudan’s Independence, More Children In Need Of Urgent Humanitarian Assistance Than Ever Before

NEW YORK (July 7, 2021) – A record 4.5 million children – two out of three – in South Sudan are in desperate need of humanitarian support, UNICEF warned today, ahead of the 10th anniversary of the country’s independence. In a report on the impact of the humanitarian crisis on children, UNICEF warned that hopes that independence would bring a new dawn for the country’s children have faded. Bouts of violence and conflict, recurring floods, droughts and other extreme weather events fueled by climate change, and a deepening economic crisis have led to extremely high food insecurity, and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. The recent peace agreement, which has only partially been implemented, has so far failed to bring about any remedy to the challenges facing the country’s children and young people.
Societyunicefusa.org

Geneva Palais Briefing Note On The Impact Of The Humanitarian Crisis In South Sudan On Children And Their Rights, Ahead Of The Tenth Anniversary Of South Sudan's Independence

NEW YORK (July 6, 2021) – Christine Saida, UNICEF South Sudan Child Reporter:. "My name is Christine Saida. I am 17 years old. I have been a UNICEF Child Reporter in South Sudan for two years. The Child Reporters Program in South Sudan was set up by UNICEF to empower children to express their opinions on any matters affecting their lives and those of their peers.
AgricultureInternational Business Times

Ethiopia's Controversial Mega-dam

Ethiopia's construction of a massive dam on a tributary of the Nile River is raising regional tensions notably with Egypt, which depends on the Nile for 97 percent of its water supply. After Ethiopia said Monday it had met its second-year target for filling the mega-dam, here is some background:
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

South Sudan National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of South Sudan on ten years of independence. The United States is proud to support the people of South Sudan, and we are committed to working with the transitional government, a free civil society, and regional and international partners to build lasting peace, stability, and greater prosperity in South Sudan.
AfricaForeign Policy

South Sudan’s Lost Decade

Welcome to Foreign Policy’s Africa Brief. The highlights this week: The tragedy of South Sudan’s independence, rioting and looting following Jacob Zuma’s arrest in South Africa, and how a secretive social media platform is freeing Nigeria’s LGBTQ community.
AsiaMSF USA

Ten years of independence in South Sudan: Stories from MSF's South Sudanese staff

July 9, 2021, marked a decade since South Sudan gained its independence. In this short documentary, South Sudanese Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) staff members recount their personal experiences of the exuberance they felt at that moment—and the violence that followed. Over the last decade, the people of South...
Grocery & SupermaketBBC

South Africa looting: I'm struggling to find food

Leading a comfortable life in South Africa's coastal city of Durban, John - not his real name - risks running out of food for the first time ever following the mass looting and burning of supermarkets and shops after protests over the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma spiralled out of control.
MilitaryVoice of America

Ethiopia's Tigray Forces Say They Released 1,000 Captured Soldiers

Forces in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region have released about 1,000 government soldiers captured during recent fighting, the head of its ruling party said, as both sides prepared for a showdown over contested land in the west of the region. Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), told...
AdvocacyBBC

South Africa riots: What's happening and why?

Dozens of people have died in oubreaks of looting and rioting in parts of South Africa. Shopping centres and businesses in the Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal provinces have been ransacked. The violence followed the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma last week. Police are over-stretched and the military has been deployed...
AfricaBBC

Nigeria's security crises - five different threats

Nigeria is faced with an unprecedented wave of different but overlapping security crises - from kidnapping to extremist insurgencies - almost every corner of the country has been hit by violence and crime. Audu Bulama Bukarti, a senior analyst on Sahel security at the Tony Blair Institute, says the scale...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Just when you thought this government couldn’t go any lower, along comes the Nationality and Borders Bill

It was in the aftermath of the Second World War, as the full horrors of the bloodshed emerged, that countries came together to ensure that there would be international protection for those who suffered persecution.This led to the creation of the Refugee Convention in 1951. While it was signed under the postwar Labour government, led Clement Attlee, the document became one of the foundation stones upon which all postwar British governments have stood.When I wrote a biography of Attlee, I never thought any government would stand outside that fine British tradition. It is to the Conservatives’ shame that the United...
Militarywmleader.com

Armed citizens are not what stopped Japan from invading after Pearl Harbor

The claim: The Japanese didn’t invade the US mainland after Pearl Harbor because they feared armed Americans. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan staged an attack on Pearl Harbor, severely damaging the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Pushing back against U.S. attempts to limit Japan’s aggressive expansion, Japan launched a surprise attack on...

