BOSTON -- Asked the other day to sum up the first half of the Phillies’ season, Rhys Hoskins answered like this: “We’ve gone through some [stuff].”. It’s an interesting narrative. Yes, the Phillies dealt with injuries and crushing losses. But the former was mostly short-term issues and nagging problems with multiple Bryce Harper body parts, while the latter was self-inflicted thanks to a bullpen that leads baseball with 22 blown saves and porous defense at most positions.