Hamilton’s homecoming: Pet pig’s disappearance rallies neighbors

NEW SCOTLAND — Hamilton the pig sent his New Scotland neighbors on an impromptu search Thursday after he went missing from his home with the Burnhams on Great View Terrace. “I let him out at 6 this morning as I was leaving,” said Carl Burhnham, recounting the day’s events for The Enterprise after Hamilton was safely back home on Thursday evening. “He usually comes to the sound of the bell or when he hears the dogs’ dishes being filled.”