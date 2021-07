Walleye activity has been limited to a few fish during low-light periods on Clearwater and Big Swan Lakes in 16- 22 ft., however, largemouth bass and pike are active, and are located near the weed lines on most lakes. Fish Clearwater, Maple, Sugar, and Indian Lakes, as well as, Lake Marie, Lake Sylvia, and Lake John, just off the 10-15 ft. weed lines for sunfish during the day and a few crappies each evening.