Traditions begin to return, but teens noticeably absent

New Mexico has lifted most pandemic restrictions, and the time-honored traditions of past summers in Santa Fe are coming back. Just in time for the statewide reopening was the annual Fourth of July festivities on the Plaza. Despite the anticipated return of Pancakes on the Plaza, the event was canceled for the second year in a row due to the virus. It was always a lot of fun to gather downtown for pancakes, check out what there was to see, listen to live music, and run in to a few friends and classmates on Independence Day. While the main celebrations were canceled, the highlight of the festivities — the car show — was in full swing.